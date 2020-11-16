Firefighters from across West Yorkshire tackle huge blaze

Scene of the fire in Bradford

Train services have been cancelled and roads closed after a huge fire broke out near the centre of Bradford.

Dramatic images were posted on social media of smoke and flames billowing across the city’s skyline as more than 70 firefighters tackled the scrap tyre blaze on Upper Castle Street.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said 15 fire engines from across the county and two aerial platforms had been deployed at the scene, about a mile south of the city centre, by 5am on Monday.

A spokesman said: “Due to the large amount of smoke, we’re continuing to advise all residents to the east of the incident – East Bowling – to keep windows and doors shut.

“We’re also asking people to please avoid travelling through this area.

“All persons are accounted for.”

He said police had closed a number of roads in the area and “train services running through the Bradford Interchange station have been cancelled or diverted”.

Northern Rail said on Twitter: “Due to a fire on property near the railway at Bradford Interchange all lines are blocked.