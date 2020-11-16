Covid-19 rates falling across most areas in Wales by end of firebreak lockdown

Coronavirus test

Here are the latest figures for the seven-day rate of new Covid-19 cases for every local authority area in Wales.

The figures, for the seven days to November 12, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

Rates have dropped in 19 out of the 22 local authorities, rising only in Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Torfaen.

The biggest drops were in Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Blaenau Gwent.

Merthyr Tydfil has the highest rate in Wales, with 205 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 12 – the equivalent of 339.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 590.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to November 5.

Blaenau Gwent has the second highest rate, which has fallen from 439.4 to 300.6, with 210 new cases.

Neath Port Talbot is in third place, where the rate has increased from 288.9 to 295.2, with 423 new cases.

Due to the lag between a person becoming infected, showing symptoms and then getting tested it is still too soon for the figures to reflect the full impact of the 17-day firebreak in Wales, which officially ended on November 9.

But the downward trend in most parts of the country suggests the recent surge in cases may have peaked.

Here are the latest rates in full:

The figures have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on November 16.

Data for the most recent four days (November 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

From left to right, the list reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 5.