Who is Lee Anderson? The MP who tested positive for Covid after PM meeting

Coronavirus – Sun Nov 15, 2020

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has tested positive for Covid-19 just days after a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The 53-year-old former coal miner said on Facebook that he began experiencing coronavirus symptoms on Friday and, after being tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.

He met with Mr Johnson and a small group of MPs in Downing Street on Thursday morning, which means the Prime Minister is now self-isolating.

Isolating.On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and… Posted by Lee Anderson MP on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Mr Anderson was a long-time Labour Party member and served as a councillor in the Huthwaite and Brierly ward of Ashfield in Nottinghamshire where he was elected in 2015.

A vocal Brexiteer, having supported the Vote Leave campaign, Mr Anderson subsequently defected to the Conservatives in 2018 and was later elected as a Tory councillor for the Oakham ward in Mansfield.

He became the MP for Ashfield following the 2019 general election, succeeding Gloria De Piero – who stood down.

As a candidate, he said “nuisance” council house tenants should be forced to live in tents and pick vegetables for 12 hours a day from 6am as punishment.

Mr Anderson was among three Tory MPs investigated over allegations of anti-Semitism in December 2019, and was said to be an active member of a Facebook group where George Soros conspiracies were promoted.

In September 2020, Mr Anderson spoke out about other MPs labelling each other “fat old racists” if they supported Brexit.