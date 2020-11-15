Labour leader visits synagogue to support Jewish-led charity event

Sir Keir Starmer visits South Hampstead Synagogue

Sir Keir Starmer has praised a Jewish-led charity event as being a “wonderful opportunity” for people of different faiths to work together to help their communities.

The Labour leader visited South Hampstead Synagogue in his north London constituency as part Mitzvah Day, an event which supports the local community through various projects.

Sir Keir helped with a food and toiletry collection which will be distributed to those unable to afford such items.

It comes after the publication of a report by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission last month which found the Labour Party had broken equalities laws with regards to the party’s handling of anti-Semitism complaints under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

Sir Keir Starmer helps with distributing food parcels at South Hampstead Synagogue in north London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking at the event, Sir Keir said: “I am delighted to be back at South Hampstead Synagogue to take part in their Mitzvah Day projects.

“I wish these food donations were not needed, but it fills me with hope to see how generous and resilient our community has been in rising to the challenges of the last few months.”

He added: “Mitzvah Day is a wonderful opportunity to see people of different faiths working together to enrich their local communities.”

Mitzvah Day is part of a month of events taking place throughout November which aim to support efforts to tackle food insecurity and loneliness.