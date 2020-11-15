In Pictures: Croeso from Abergele as I’m A Celebrity comes to town

The North Wales town is embracing its new-found fame as the location for the popular ITV show.

Residents of Abergele have rolled out the welcome wagon ahead of the first episode of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Shops in the North Wales town have been decorated with pictures of hosts Ant and Dec, as well as tiny castles with doll-sized campmates swinging on zip-wires across their windows.

Overlooking the A55 bypass and the Welsh coast, Abergele’s 19th century Gwrych Castle is likely to be a chilly stand-in for the popular ITV show’s usual Australian jungle location.

Ahead of the first show on Sunday night, there was a break in the rain and a rainbow shone over the castle, where work has been going on for weeks to prepare for broadcast.

