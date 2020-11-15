German government asks population to be ‘lazy as raccoons’ in coronavirus advert

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The advert encouraging Germans to stay at home gained popularity in the UK after being translated by a Twitter user.

Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel

A German advert has gained popularity after encouraging people to be “lazy as raccoons” to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The government advert sees an elderly man looking back at the year 2020, when he was 22 years old and wanting to “party, to study, to get to know new people”.

“Fate had different plans for us,” an English translation of the video reads.

“We mustered all of our courage and did what was expected of us. The only right thing. We did … nothing. Absolutely nothing. Being as lazy as raccoons,” the translation reads.

“Day and night we kept our a***s at home and fought the spread of the virus.”

The video ends asking people to “be a hero too” by staying at home.

The advert was posted on the German government’s social media and gained popularity in the UK when German British Twitter user Axel Antoni translated it into English.

Mr Antoni, who has lived in the UK for 22 years, said he translated the video “on the hoof” on Saturday afternoon.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News