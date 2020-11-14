What the papers say – November 14

A collection of British newspapers

The departure of Dominic Cummings from Number 10 appears on many of the front pages as the weekend begins.

The Guardian refers to it as the end of the Cummings era, the FT Weekend says Conservative MPs are “jubilant” at the move, and the Daily Star instructs the adviser to “Get yer cardboard box and sod off”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 14 November 2020: End of Cummings era

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday November 14

Mr Cummings has issued a “parting shot” at Boris Johnson by accusing the Prime Minister of being “indecisive”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Tomorrow's Telegraph front page: "Cummings exits No 10 with parting shot at PM"

The Times says the strategist was forced out in a purge of Brexiteers, as the i weekend >reports Mr Johnson’s team has been “torn apart” bý a feud.

Meanwhile, The Independent cites the Government’s scientific advisers as warning England “will need ongoing restrictions to normal life” after lockdown ends as the coronavirus continues to spread.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: No mixing indoors after lockdown, say scientists

The Health Secretary has vowed in the Daily Mail to ring-fence swabs for Covid-19 testing for family visitors ahead of Christmas, but the paper says campaigners have told Matt Hancock to “move much faster”.

The death of the Yorkshire Ripper means his victims can “Now Rest in Peace”, the Daily Mirror reports, along with a photographic tribute to those who killed.

“Faked TV evidence” linked to a Panorama interview helped spark a chain of events that ended in the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, a friend of the late royal has told the Daily Express.

And The Sun calls a “brazen daylight raid” the “Great Kane Robbery” after England captain Harry Kane’s Range Rover was stolen.