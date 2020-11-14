O2 Christmas ad features 10-year-old Dundee ice skater

Dundee ice skater Darcy Murdoch

O2 has released its 2020 Christmas advert featuring a 10-year-old ice skater from Dundee.

The 60-second ad premiered on Saturday evening during ITV’s The Voice.

It shows Darcy Murdoch skating in a winter landscape alongside Bubl, the network’s robot mascot.

Darcy has been a competitive ice skater since she was five years old and filmed the ad on an ice rink specially built for the shoot.

Darcy Murdoch skating in a winter landscape

The advert also features the young skater’s sister Lexi.

O2 said its campaign was inspired by its partnership with children’s charity NSPCC.