In Pictures: Surf’s up in Dorset as wave riders brave the elements

Choppy seas were forecast for the South West.

It was a dreary Saturday across many parts of the UK, with wet and windy weather forecast.

But there was good news for surfers, with the Met Office predicting big waves along western and south-western coasts.

These thrill-seekers took full advantage, heading into the water at Boscombe beach in Dorset.

The Met Office forecast an unsettled afternoon across the UK, with most areas seeing outbreaks of strong winds and rain.

Dog walkers and joggers were also out braving the elements at Boscombe beach.

