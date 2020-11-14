Cummings ‘wanted to leave image’ with Downing Street exit, says David Davis

Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street

Dominic Cummings’ exit from Downing Street while holding a large box was “entirely deliberate” as he wanted to “leave an image”, former Brexit secretary David Davis has claimed.

Conservative MP Mr Davis said the senior adviser could have left Number 10 through less visible exits, but instead chose to walk out in front of the waiting press.

Images of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s right-hand man leaving Downing Street on Friday have featured heavily across national newspaper front pages.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Saturday, Mr Davis said: “Almost certainly Dominic decided he was going to leave an image. That would have been entirely deliberate.

“Just so your viewers know, he could have walked out the back door, which is almost sort of underground, not visible, or he could have walked out of the entrance out of Whitehall. Out of the Cabinet Office. Either would have been possible.

“He chose to leave that image walking out with a box. He could have perfectly well put his coffee mug or whatever else was in it into his rucksack, but he didn’t.”

David Davis (Brian Lawless/PA)

The BBC reported Mr Cummings’ departure was brought forward because of “upset in the team” at Downing Street and that Mr Johnson wanted to “clear the air and move on”.

Some media reports have said Mr Cummings has quit his post with immediate effect. The PA news agency understands he will still be employed until the middle of next month, with other reports suggesting he will work from home on projects such as mass coronavirus testing.

Despite the controversy surrounding his departure, and that of Downing Street director of communications Lee Cain, Mr Cummings has said his “position hasn’t changed since my January blog”, in which he said he hoped to be “largely redundant” by 2021.

Mr Davis said the image of Mr Cummings leaving would help the Prime Minister “reset” the Government.

Dominic Cummings leaving 10 Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

He added: “The photograph will last the weekend and people will remember it, but it’s not the key.

“And at one level, as I said, Boris will want to reset Government and in a sense, that photograph does part of the resetting for him.”