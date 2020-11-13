What the papers say – November 13

Issues at 10 Downing Street continue to make headlines on Friday, with rumours surrounding the future of Dominic Cummings appearing on many front pages.
The Daily Telegraph leads with calls on Boris Johnson to “take back control” after the departure of Lee Cain from his staff, as the paper reports Mr Cummings is at the “beginning of the end”.
While The Times reports Mr Johnson will look to win people over with a “softer touch” approach as he looks to “reset his premiership”.
The Guardian also leads with Downing Street drama, reporting warnings Mr Johnson has “one final chance” to overhaul recent dysfunction, a similar story features in The Independent, while the Daily Star takes a typically sideways view of the situation.
The Daily Mirror and Metro lead on Matt Topham, who was Britain’s youngest Euromillions jackpot winner, and has reportedly been accused of causing death by dangerous driving.
News on a coronavirus vaccine leads the i, with the paper reporting “baseless safety fears” over the jab could prevent the goal of the UK reaching herd immunity.
The Financial Times says leading central bankers are optimistic the vaccine breakthrough will help the global economy.
The Daily Mail leads on calls for care home residents to be allowed to be reunited with their loved ones at Christmas.
And the Daily Express says the Queen had vowed to continue serving the country ahead of her Platinum Jubilee next year.