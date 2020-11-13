Man arrested on suspicion of murdering police sergeant

Flowers outside Croydon Custody Centre in south London where police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana was shot (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana.

Sgt Ratana was shot at Croydon Custody Centre in south London in the early hours of September 25.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his wounds.

The Metropolitan Police said that a 23-year-old man, who had been arrested for a separate offence, was detained by officers at the centre in Windmill Lane and taken by ambulance to hospital with a gunshot wound.

Sergeant Matt Ratana (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The man’s condition, originally critical, has since “stabilised” and is “no longer considered life-threatening”, the force said in a statement.

Police said the man was considered fit to be arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.