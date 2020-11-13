Grim roll call of Yorkshire Ripper’s 13 victims

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe’s five-year reign of terror claimed the lives of 13 women. They were:
– Wilma McCann, 28, from Chapeltown, Leeds, who was killed in October 1975.
– Emily Jackson, 42, a prostitute and mother-of-three from Morley, Leeds. Killed on January 20, 1976.
– Irene Richardson, 28, a mother-of-two from Chapeltown, Leeds. Killed on February 6, 1977.
– Patricia Atkinson, 32, a mother-of-three from Manningham, Bradford. Killed on April 24, 1977.
– Jayne MacDonald, 16, a shop assistant from Leeds. Killed on June 26, 1977.
– Jean Jordan, 21, from Manchester, who died between September 30 and October 11, 1977.
– Yvonne Pearson, 22, from Bradford. Murdered between January 20 and March 26, 1978.
– Helen Rytka, 18, from Huddersfield. Murdered on January 31, 1978.
– Vera Millward, 40, a mother-of-seven from Manchester, who was killed on May 16, 1978.
– Josephine Whitaker, 19, a building society worker from Halifax. Killed on April 4, 1979.
– Barbara Leach, 20, a student who was murdered while walking in Bradford on September 1, 1979.
– Marguerite Walls, 47, a civil servant from Leeds who was murdered on August 20, 1980
– Jacqueline Hill, 20, a student, who was found at Headingley on November 16, 1980.