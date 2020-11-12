Younger people said they would find a second lockdown ‘difficult or impossible’

More than 25% of people said that their mental health had worsened due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey.

More than 40% of people aged between 18 and 24 said they would find the second lockdown in England “difficult or impossible”, according to a survey.

The survey of 2,000 adults found that this age group cited the highest levels of stress and anxiety around coronavirus.

In total, 41% of 18-24 year-olds reported that they would find the lockdown “difficult or impossible”, compared to 18% of over-55s and 25% of those aged between 45 and 54.

Despite warnings not to panic buy, 30% of adults surveyed said they would bulk-buy supplies such as toilet roll and pasta.

More than 25% of people said that their mental health had worsened due to the pandemic, due to factors such as a lack of social interactions and anxiety about the virus.

The research, by home healthcare testing company Medichecks, found 71% of people intended to eat more healthily during the second lockdown and 45% wanted to keep more active.

Dr Sam Rodgers, chief medical officers at Medichecks, said: “We know that lockdown presents a challenge and winter may be particularly difficult, especially for those with health conditions to manage.

“One positive take-out is that 75% of people who had virtual appointments during the first lockdown would happily move to this option long term – it signals a significant change of behaviour that could ease future strain on the NHS which is critical.”

