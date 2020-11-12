Apology after Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny listed for court appearances

Mickey Mouse

Officials have blamed a testing error after a string of cartoon and movie characters, including Tinker Bell and Captain Hook, were listed as defendants at a Crown Court.

Initial lists issued on behalf of Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court suggested Bugs Bunny, Daphne Duck, Road Runner, Buzz Lightyear and Sleeping Beauty were due for mention hearings on Thursday.

Disney favourites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck were also listed as being due before a judge from 10am.

Social media posts from lawyers and court watchers speculated that the names had been posted due to a testing error or as a joke by an outgoing member of staff.

Real-life defendants also featured in the daily list, including some appearing by videolink from prison.

HM Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed on Wednesday night that the error was due to the characters being inputted to test an upgraded listing system.

The service said in a tweet: “Sorry for the error – we’ve been testing a new upgrade to our case management system and the names were created as test cases but should have been deleted before the lists were issued/published.