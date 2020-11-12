Nurse to appear in court on murder charges following baby deaths

The Countess of Chester Hospital

A nurse is due in court charged with eight counts of murder following an investigation into baby deaths at a hospital in Cheshire.

Lucy Letby, 30, was arrested for a third time on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the Countess of Chester Hospital, which began in 2017.

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, also faces 10 charges of attempted murder relating to the period of June 2015 to June 2016.

She will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Police at the home of nurse Lucy Letby in Chester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Cheshire Police said the parents of all the babies involved had been kept fully updated on developments and were being supported by officers.

A force spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Police to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

Letby was arrested by police in 2018 and 2019 but was bailed pending further inquiries.

Following her previous arrests, her home in the Blacon area of Chester was searched by police.

In a 2013 interview with the Chester and District Standard newspaper, the nurse said she cared for babies requiring various levels of support.

She had worked at the unit as a student nurse during three years of training before qualifying as a children’s nurse at the University of Chester in 2011.