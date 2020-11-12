Nicola Adams and Katya Jones out of Strictly after positive Covid-19 test

Strictly Come Dancing

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones have been forced to exit Strictly Come Dancing after the professional dancer tested positive for coronavirus.

The BBC said Russian dancer Jones, 31, had returned a positive test while asymptomatic and was now self-isolating.

Olympic boxer Adams, 38, will not be able to continue with another professional partner as she must also self-isolate separately for 14 days.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (BBC/PA)

The PA news agency also understands a number of crew members have been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with Jones.

The rest of the cast are unaffected and the show will continue this Saturday night on BBC One, according to the broadcaster.

A statement from the BBC said: “Nicola Adams and Katya Jones are to leave Strictly Come Dancing after Katya tested positive for Covid-19.

“Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.”

Adams and Jones made history as part of the BBC show’s first same-sex pairing to compete for the Glitterball trophy.

Adams said: “Hey guys. I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for. But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for.

“She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience. I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the Covid measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.

“I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming.”

Sadly Nicola and Katya are leaving #Strictly Come Dancing. Full statement here ? https://t.co/PCzmJkdoHn pic.twitter.com/ZIohSTxHrT — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 12, 2020

Jones said: “Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She’s given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition.

“Of course, I’m devastated to leave this way but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples.”

Sarah James, Strictly Come Dancing’s executive producer, said: “We are incredibly sad that these unfortunate circumstances mean that Nicola and Katya are unable to continue on Strictly.

“They are a brilliant partnership and had already achieved so much during their time on the show.

“We’d like to thank them for their commitment and although their time in the competition has sadly come to an end we are hopeful that there will be opportunities for them to dance again in the future.”

We're so sad about this. Nicola and Katya were completely brilliant. X https://t.co/UhHaBNP10r — Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) November 12, 2020

The show’s co-host Claudia Winkleman and Strictly spin-off It Takes Two host Zoe Ball both shared messages of support following the news.

Winkleman tweeted: “We’re so sad about this. Nicola and Katya were completely brilliant”, while Ball said she was “gutted” for the pair.

It comes after Rylan Clark-Neal, who co-hosts It Takes Two, began self-isolation after coming into contact with someone outside of work who had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a message on Twitter on Thursday, he said he had since returned a negative test result.

Adams and Jones found themselves in the dance-off last week after failing to impress with their Grease-inspired routine.

However, they were saved by the judges and former NFL player Jason Bell instead became the second celebrity to get the boot.

Last night was a real wake up call but I’m glad me and katya made it through. I’m going to be working extra hard on the next dance routine because I really don’t want this journey to end. Thank you to everyone that voted for me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bqGfBZi5y4 — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) November 8, 2020

The previous week Adams and Jones wowed the panel with an emotive routine to Shine by Years & Years, scoring 24 and placing them towards the top of the scoreboard.

Adams – nicknamed The Lioness – retired from boxing with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title last year.

She also became the first openly LGBT person to win an Olympic boxing gold medal, after her triumph at the 2012 Games in London.

She is dating Ella Baig and has been praised as an LGBT role model.

Her debut on the show marked the first time a same-sex couple had competed in Strictly, following years of speculation.