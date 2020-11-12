Most of Greece removed from travel corridors list

Most of Greece has been removed from the Government’s list of travel corridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Most of Greece has been removed from the Government’s list of travel corridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

Only people arriving in the UK from the islands of Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos – also known as Zante – and Kos will be exempt from the 14-day self isolation requirement.

The countries added to the travel corridors list this week are: Bahrain, Cambodia, Chile, Iceland, Laos, Qatar, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United Arab Emirates.

Travel Corridor Update:BAHRAIN, CHILE, ICELAND, CAMBODIA, LAOS, UAE, QATAR and TURKS & CAICOS ISLANDS have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridor list. If you arrive from these countries after 4am on Saturday 14th November you will NOT need to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/wjw1JvUU8Q — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 12, 2020

The changes come into force on Saturday at 4am.

Meanwhile, the ban on people arriving in the UK from Denmark has been extended for a further 14 days.

Greece was the last major European hotspot on the travel corridors list.