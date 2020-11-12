Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Soldiers carry out mass coronavirus testing in St Johns Market, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 8, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

A majority of areas in England (246 out of 315) have seen a rise in case rates.

Oldham has the highest rate in England, with 1,757 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 8 – the equivalent of 741.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is almost unchanged on 740.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to November 1.

Hull has the second highest rate, up sharply from 473.5 to 727.2, with 1,889 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen is in third place, where the rate has risen from 694.1 to 721.5, with 1,080 new cases.

Areas recording the biggest week-on-week jumps include Scarborough (up from 188.5 to 518.6, with 564 new cases); Melton (up from 177.7 to 361.3, with 185 new cases); and Redcar & Cleveland (up from 277.1 to 447.0, with 613 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on November 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 1.