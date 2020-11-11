UK coronavirus death toll passes 50,000

Coronavirus

More than 50,000 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, new figures show.

The Government said that 595 more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 50,365.

It is the first time the total has passed 50,000 and the second day in a row where the daily number of reported deaths has been the highest since May 12.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths when Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been more than 65,000 deaths involving coronavirus in the UK.

These figures are based on deaths where coronavirus is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate while the Government’s data counts only those people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 22,950 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,256,725.

(PA Graphics)

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said: “Sadly the upward trend is likely to continue and it will be several weeks before any impact of the current measures – and the sacrifices we are all making – is seen and is reflected in the data.

“By limiting contact with others, you are helping to stop the spread of the virus. This will lead to fewer infections and help to save lives. Together we can bring the virus under control.”

A further 361 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 35,324, NHS England said on Wednesday.

Patients were aged between 43 and 102. All except 20, aged between 58 and 95, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 13 and November 10.