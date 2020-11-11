Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Soldiers carry out mass coronavirus testing in St Johns Market, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 7, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

A majority of areas in England (218 out of 315) have seen a rise in case rates.

Hull has the highest rate in England, with 1,888 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 7 – the equivalent of 726.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 436.5 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 31.

Oldham has the second highest rate, down slightly from 741.4 to 720.8, with 1,709 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen is in third place, where the rate has risen very slightly from 708.1 to 715.4, with 1,071 new cases.

Areas recording the biggest week-on-week jumps include Scarborough (up from 172.9 to 465.3, with 506 new cases); North East Lincolnshire (up from 453.7 to 632.4, with 1,009 new cases); and Melton (up from 164.0 to 333.9, with 171 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on November 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 31.