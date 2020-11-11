Care home visitor testing pilot to start within days – Minister

Helen Whately says pilot to test care home visitors for coronavirus will start soon

A pilot where relatives of care home residents will be tested for coronavirus before visiting loved ones will start in days, the Government has said.

Relatives of residents in 30 care homes will be tested prior to visits from November 16, Care Minister Helen Whately said.

It will take place in four local authority areas where transmission of coronavirus is lower, and the aim is to then roll the programme out more widely in December.

Ms Whately said in a Westminster Hall debate that the trial will allow experts to “assess the practicalities of testing and also make sure we are confident in the safety of this”.

It will take place across a range of care homes and involve both PCR and lateral flow tests to see which is best for enabling visits.

Ms Whately said she is optimistic that the national self-discipline during the month-long lockdown will make testing “much more feasible”, adding: “I think the combination of testing, and a vaccine, and of course the supply of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) should put us in a much much better position to achieve the level of visiting that all of us want there to be.”

But shadow care minister Liz Kendall, who has been calling for regular testing of family members since June, said a pilot was not good or quick enough.

She said family members are not just paying “social calls” but playing a fundamental part in the care of their loved ones.

She told the debate: “There simply isn’t enough time for many of those living in care homes to wait and watch for a pilot scheme or another set of guidelines, we need action now.”

One of her constituents, who has had to try to comfort her scared and terminally ill mother over a video call, told the MP: “It’s destroying my family.

“I feel I am breaking every promise we ever made on looking after her.”

Another, forced to listen to their loved one sobbing down the phone, said: “We can’t get this time back with our family member, and time is precious.”

Government guidance last week permitting visits to go ahead under “prison-like” conditions “completely misses the point” for residents such as those living with dementia, charities have said.