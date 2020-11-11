Car crashes into north London police station

BREAKING News

A car has crashed into a police station in north London, Scotland Yard has said.

Edmonton Police Station has been evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Video posted on social media appears to show the front of the car embedded in an illuminated entrance to the building on Fore Street.

Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The vehicle remains at the scene and is being examined by specialist officers, the Met added.

No injuries have been reported, but the London Ambulance Service and fire brigade are at the scene.

A large police cordon is in place.

Peter Allimadi, 30, from Edmonton, who works in Whitehall, told the PA news agency he heard “shouting, a loud crash and sirens from everywhere”.