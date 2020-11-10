What the papers say – November 10

What the papers say

Developments in the race for a coronavirus vaccine lead many of Tuesday’s papers after Pfizer and BioNTech announced success in a recent round of trials.

The Times writes Britain “should be heading back to normal by spring” after the vaccine milestone, with 10 million doses of the new jab due before the end of the year.

The Daily Telegraph carries a quote from the chief executive of Pfizer that it was a “great day for humanity”.

And The Guardian writes the “significant breakthrough” could lead to an immunisation programme beginning before Christmas, while a similar story leads the Independent.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times looks at the impact of the vaccine news on the “battered global markets”.

Metro calls the jab a “shot in the arm”, the Daily Mail says it is “one small jab for mankind”, while the Daily Star alludes to other pharmaceutical developments which have come from Pfizer.