Welsh Government: Coronavirus vaccine could be offered to groups in December

Wales say some people may receive vaccine in December

A coronavirus vaccine would be offered to people in high-risk groups in Wales as early as December if it passes final safety checks in time, the Welsh Government has said.

Health and social care workers, as well as care home residents and staff are in line to receive the jab first, before a roll-out to people in older age bands in the new year.

A Welsh Government spokesman said on Tuesday: “Planning for the delivery of a potential Covid-19 vaccine in Wales is well under way.

“This includes organising the logistics for transporting the vaccine, identifying suitable venues for vaccinations to take place and ensuring that healthcare professionals are available and trained to administer the vaccines.

“There will be limited supplies of a vaccine at first, so it will be offered to those at highest risk. The vaccines need to pass final safety checks, but if this occurs we will begin to immunise in December alongside other UK nations.

“Health and social care workers, care home residents and staff have been prioritised to receive a vaccine first, with roll-out to older people in age bands from next year.”

At Monday’s Welsh Government press briefing, First Minister Mark Drakeford said he welcomed the early reports about the success of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

“It is good news, of course, if any of the vaccines in trial are making progress,” Mr Drakeford said.

“We will want to see the nature of any vaccine, how much protection it offers people for how long, but of course any vaccine that is emerging strongly from trials is to be welcomed because it will offer some new possibilities in the future.”