Royal Navy warship monitors Russian ships in UK waters

The Royal Navy has kept a close eye on Russian ships in UK waters after an intelligence vessel and tanker took shelter in the Moray Firth.

It's the third time in a month @hms_tyne has monitored Russian vessels in and around home waters.

— Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) November 10, 2020