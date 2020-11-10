Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Members of the military use Anfield stadium as part of the mass testing taking place in the city of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 6, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 7-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A woman passes a shuttered bar in Brixton, south London, at the start of the first full week of the four-week national lockdown in England (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A majority of areas in England (213 out of 315) have seen a rise in case rates.

Oldham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,698 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 6 – the equivalent of 716.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 737.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 30.

Hull has the second highest rate, up sharply from 402.7 to 714.5, with 1,856 new cases. This is also the biggest week-on-week jump for any area in England.

Blackburn with Darwen is in third place, where the rate has dropped from 746.8 to 669.4, with 1,002 new cases.

Other areas recording large jumps include Scarborough (up from 159.1 to 418.4, with 455 new cases); North East Lincolnshire (up from 429.3 to 628.0, with 1,002 new cases); and Melton (up from 150.4 to 312.4, with 160 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on November 10 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 30.