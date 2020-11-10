Falkland Islands finally cleared of landmines after 1982 war

The Falkland Islands are free of lethal landmines thanks to a UK funded team – almost 40 years after the end of the conflict during which thousands of dangerous devices were laid.

The UK is contributing £36m to continue demining around the world ?. #Landminefree2025 pic.twitter.com/PEgq9bUMG8

— Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) November 10, 2020