What the papers say – November 9

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The battle between Joe Biden and Donald Trump continues to lead many of the nation’s papers.

A collection of British newspapers.
A collection of British newspapers.

The US election continues to make headlines on Monday, while many papers carry pictures of the Queen on Remembrance Sunday.

The Daily Telegraph leads with calls for Donald Trump to vacate the White House “quietly” after the incumbent continued to cast doubt on the validity of the ballot won by Joe Biden.

And The Independent reports on the pressure on Mr Trump to concede defeat from former president George W Bush.

The Guardian says Mr Biden faces one of the “most daunting challenges” confronting any incoming president and predicts a “turbulent transition”.

Metro carries the headline “Trump the Grump”, while the i carries a picture of Mr Biden headlined “Hello, Mr President”.

The Daily Express focuses on Brexit, saying Britain and America are “ready to unite”, while the Financial Times says Mr Biden will look to “unravel” some of Mr Trump’s policies.

Away from the US, and The Times says the UK spy agency has started a cyber war designed to tackle anti-vaccination propaganda.

The Daily Mirror leads on a union warning NHS staff could leave “in droves” unless they receive a pay rise.

The Daily Mail carries further developments in the row over Diana, Princess of Wales’s interview on Panorama in 1995.

And the Daily Star reports on Shane Richie saying he is “skint” ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News