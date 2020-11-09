Tributes paid to man shot dead by police

Man shot in Swindon

Tributes have been paid to a 57-year-old man shot dead by police.

Graham Trinder, known as Tommy, died following an incident in Summers Street, Rodbourne, Swindon in the early hours of Sunday.

Witnesses suggested a dispute had broken out between neighbours who were having late night drinks in a garden, in breach of the coronavirus lockdown in England.

Police were called and an armed officer fired a single shot at Mr Trinder with a Glock pistol. Mr Trinder was later declared dead after suffering a chest wound.

Forensic officers at the scene of the incident (Steve Parsons/PA)

Photographs of the scene appear to show – what was described by neighbours as an air rifle – lying in the road next to a police car.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said a “non-police issue firearm” was recovered from the scene and will undergo forensic examination.

People took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Trinder, who was a father of two.

One wrote: “Tommy was a great character even gave my boy jujitsu tips, would always stop to chat always happy and friendly, thoughts are with his family and his many friends x”

Another said: “RIP Tommy. Lovely bloke who was very good to my mum who lived opposite him before she passed away in July. My thoughts are with his family.”

Someone else wrote: “RIP Tommy, absolutely awful tragedy. Thinking of his boys at this awful time. Always remembering a really nice bloke, Rodbourne will miss you. Xx”

Floral tributes were also left at the scene.

An armed police officer talks to a forensic officer at Summers Street in Swindon (Steve Parsons/PA)

The IOPC has launched an investigation into the incident and said a firearms officer was the first to the scene in an unmarked police vehicle, closely followed by two other officers in a marked police car.

The watchdog said the three officers had been spoken to and body-worn video footage was being reviewed.

Regional director Derrick Campbell said: “We have had initial contact with the man’s family to explain our role and I send them my condolences for their loss, and my thoughts are with everyone affected.

“We are at an early stage of our investigation and will be reviewing body-worn video footage from the officers involved as part of our enquiries.

“It is right where lethal force has been used that we carry out an independent investigation to carefully examine the circumstances and police actions.”

A post-mortem examination is also due to take place and the coroner for Wiltshire and Swindon has been informed.

Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said he was aware of the “public commentary” about the incident and urged the public to be “cautious” when reading posts on social media.

“The nature of policing is such that we will often deal with dynamic incidents where information and facts are initially uncertain,” he said.

“It remains clear that police actions should be subject of public accountability, including those occasions where force is used.