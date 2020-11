Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden stand on stage

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have taken to the stage in Delaware to give victory speeches after their success in the US elections.

Ms Harris and Mr Biden took to the stage in Wilmington, Delaware, just hours after they had clinched victory in a closely fought election by winning the key battleground of Pennsylvania.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the celebration:

President-elect Joe Biden gestures to supporters (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Angelique McKenna, left, and Vivian Mora, react to a speech by President-elect Joe Biden (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

President-elect Joe Biden points to the crowd as he stands on stage after speaking (Andrew Harnik/AP)

People watch as fireworks go off after the speeches (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Ms Harris, President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden stand on stage together (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President-elect Joe Biden, with Jill Biden (Andrew Harnik, AP)

Confetti rests on a vehicle after President-elect Joe Biden’s speech (Andrew Harnik/AP)