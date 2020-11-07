What the papers say – November 7

British newspapers

The US election continues to dominate the nation’s front pages, with Joe Biden on the verge of taking the White House.

The Times and i report on the former vice president increasing his lead over President Donald Trump.

The Times 7/11/20Joe Biden was due to address America last night, with counts suggesting he could win by the same electoral college margin that Donald Trump managed in 2016. Photo: Paul Sancya/AP#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/17isjmvQn3 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 6, 2020

The Guardian and FT Weekend both say Mr Biden is “on the brink” of winning the election.

Guardian front page, Saturday 7 November 2020: On the brink pic.twitter.com/km0VOkrTOk — The Guardian (@guardian) November 6, 2020

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 7 November https://t.co/CqtC3m63Dm pic.twitter.com/nWSOLEe9xz — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 6, 2020

The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Trump is under increasing pressure to concede, as the Daily Express says the writing is on the wall for the current president.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Trump told to stop 'trespassing' as Biden prepares for victory'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/58kOSLPYsg — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 6, 2020

Mr Trump has been beaten “fair & square”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads with further developments over Diana, Princess of Wales’s BBC Panorama interview.