The royal family in their masks

Royal masks

The royal family has sported an assortment of face coverings during the pandemic – from the Duchess of Cornwall’s trendy leopard print mask to the Duchess of Cambridge’s classic floral Liberty fabric ones.

Some have been topical such as Camilla’s poppy-covered Royal British Legion mask at the Field of Remembrance ahead of Armistice Day.

Others have been practical and in keeping with their surroundings when the Duke of Cambridge wore a sterile blue surgical mask as he met scientists searching for a vaccine.

Camilla wearing a poppy covered mask during a visit to the Field of Remembrance (Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge wears a surgical mask as he meets scientists at the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility (Steve Parsons/PA)

Now the Queen has finally been seen in a face covering for the first time as she visited Westminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The monarch’s sombre black mask edged in white matched her black outfit and the poignancy of the occasion.

The Queen during a ceremony in London’s Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior (Aaron Chown/PA)

It was believed to have been made by her personal adviser and dresser Angela Kelly.

Heir to the throne the Prince of Wales incorporated his charitable credentials when selecting a mask.

He was first seen in a covering in Belfast in September, wearing one made by artisans from Burma and sold by his organisation Turquoise Mountain, which works to protect heritage and communities at risk around the world.

The Prince of Wales in his Turquoise Mountain mask in Belfast (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Turquoise Mountain supports weavers in Burma and the prince’s blue £6.50 reusable mask was made by Nuu Nuu Pan whose family fled ongoing conflict in the region and has been living in a refugee camp since 2010.

Kate is a fan of delicately patterned floral masks – and was first seen in a face covering in August during a tour of Baby Basics UK which helped provide struggling families with nappies and infant clothing during lockdown.

Kate in her floral mask (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Pink Pepper Liberty pattern mask from Amaia Kids costs £15, but is now sold out.

Kate has also used the Blue Pepper and Yellow Pepper versions made by the London-based boutique, whose clothes are often worn by the Cambridge children.

Kate wearing a Blue Pepper Liberty print Amaia mask as she visited the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology in October (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

William and Kate talk with medical staff during a visit to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London (Matt Dunham/PA)

The duchess and William have regularly worn masks during face to face public engagements.

But William was without one when he accompanied the Queen to the defence laboratory in Porton Down in October for the monarch’s first public engagement outside of a royal residence since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation.

The Duke of Cambridge watches as the Queen unveils a plaque at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Queen was also mask-less and faced criticism from the pressure group Republic who said she should have set an example by wearing one.

William and the rest of the 48 people the monarch met were tested for coronavirus beforehand, and social distancing was carried out during the event.

The Queen without a face mask at Porton Down (Ben Stansall/PA)

Camilla was pictured in a mask for the first time at an official engagement in July, and joked about whether anyone could hear her speak.

The stylish blue Liberty peacock print mask was made by couture designer Fiona Clare as a birthday gift from a friend, and matched the navy blue shade of the duchess’s dress.

Camilla in her peacock-patterned Liberty print mask (Aaron Chown/PA)

It was a bespoke creation but can now be made to order by Fiona Clare for £48.

The duchess opted for a striking leopard print face mask when she helped pack lunches for African Caribbean pensioners at the Pepper Pot Centre in west London in October.

Camilla in her leopard print face covering at the Pepper Pot Centre (Justin Tallis/PA)

Clarence House said the mask was a handmade gift from a member of the public.

The duchess has also chosen to wear clear visors, expressing her preference for those instead.

Camilla meeting Basil the dog in a visor at the Medical Detection Dogs charity’s training centre in September (Chris Jackson/PA)

She was heard saying while wearing a fabric mask: “I cannot speak through this. It’s quite hard having a conversation. Those visors are much easier.”

The Princess Royal has worn a white monogrammed face mask featuring a small capital “A” for Anne beneath a crown.

We were delighted to welcome our Patron, HRH, The Princess Royal to @cabharlow on Friday 11th September 2020 to discuss the work we do for the #Harlow community & to present certificates to our long standing volunteers. #teamharlow pic.twitter.com/35u2dlzCnC — Citizens Advice Harlow (@CabHarlow) September 15, 2020

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were both seen wearing masks as they volunteered by helping to prepare meals for NHS hospitals during lockdown in June.

Former working royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also stepped out in masks Stateside.

Meghan was pictured wearing a blue and white striped fabric one by Royal Jelly Harlem – an African-inspired clothing and home decorating line based in New York – as they volunteered at a drive-through run by Los Angeles charity Baby2Baby, which provides basic necessities for families in need.

Diana, Princess of Wales channelled the royal face mask look some 24 years ago.

She famously wore a surgical face covering, gown and hair covering when she was filmed watching a heart operation at Harefield Hospital in 1996.