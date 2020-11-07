Liverpool coronavirus testing scheme showing positive signs, says health boss

1/2 #ThankYou everyone who has gone to get a Covid-19 test or has booked to have one.

The centres are really busy today, please don’t use the walk-in option, but an appointment instead.

A further 10 centres will open tomorrow. Location details to follow.#LetsGetTested pic.twitter.com/QyzG6BsVmB

— Liverpool City Council | #LetsGetTested (@lpoolcouncil) November 6, 2020