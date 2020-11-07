Jesy Nelson ‘unwell’ and not appearing on final of Little Mix The Search

Jesy Nelson

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is unwell and will not be appearing on her band’s TV talent show final on Saturday night.

The group’s publicist said she will be absent from the final of Little Mix The Search and will also not appear at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday.

It is not known what is wrong with Nelson or how unwell she is.

Little Mix statement: Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search. She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMA’s. — Simon Jones (@simonjonespr) November 7, 2020

The BBC One talent show Little Mix The Search has seen six bands compete for a place on the Little Mix 2021 tour.

Last month, a live episode of the show was postponed after members of the crew tested positive for Covid-19.

The band – Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – were not among those who tested positive.

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

They left Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.