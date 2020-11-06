Veteran completes charity walk wearing nuclear warfare suit

Gordon Macmillan

An Army veteran has completed a six-and-a-half-mile walk wearing a nuclear warfare suit to raise money for Poppyscotland.

Gordon Macmillan, 66, who has lung damage and breathing difficulties, walked from Cameron Barracks to the war memorial at Cavell Gardens in Inverness on Friday.

He enlisted a friend from the ambulance service to tail him on the route.

Supporters cheered Mr Macmillan on throughout his walk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “I’m wearing a nuclear biological warfare suit for military personnel and nothing gets into it, so if Covid tries it will not get through.”

He also wore a sign urging people to donate to Poppyscotland’s 2020 poppy appeal.

The former Gordon Highlander saluted and laid a poppy at the war memorial when he finished the walk.

Mr Macmillan paid tribute at the war memorial at the end of his walk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “Gordon and the Poppy Ness veterans have done so much to support us over the years, and it’s amazing to see him going the extra mile for us once again.

“While it’s been a very challenging Poppy Appeal due to the impact of the pandemic, it is inspiring to see people like Gordon being so creative in their fundraising.