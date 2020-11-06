Man in court over high-value burglaries, including Tamara Ecclestone’s home

Tamara Ecclestone

An Italian man has appeared in court charged in connection with a police investigation into a series of high-value burglaries, including a raid on the home of Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone.

Alessandro Donati, 43, was arrested in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant in October and extradited to the UK via Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

He has been charged with conspiring with others to commit burglary between November 30 2019 and February 1 2020 and appeared from custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Alessandro Donati appeared in custody from Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Nick Ansell/PA)

During the short hearing, Donati, wearing jeans and a beige jumper, spoke through an interpreter only to confirm his name, date of birth and that he has no address in the UK.

No indication of plea was given and deputy district judge Adrian Turner remanded Donati in custody ahead of an appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on November 13.

Donati is one of several people arrested by the Metropolitan Police’s Flying Squad, which is investigating break-ins at properties including that of Ms Ecclestone.

Officers were called to the address near Kensington Palace by security on December 13.