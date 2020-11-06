Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People queue at a coronavirus testing centre

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 2, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 3-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

A majority of areas in England (185 out of 315) have seen a rise in case rates.

Oldham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,852 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 2 – the equivalent of 781.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 704.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 26.

Blackburn with Darwen has the second highest rate, down from 770.2 to 720.8, with 1,079 new cases.

Wigan is in third place, where the rate has dropped slightly from 689.2 to 673.9, with 2,215 new cases.

The areas recording the biggest week-on-week jumps in case rates are Hull (up from 318.7 to 543.2, with 1,411 new cases); North East Lincolnshire (382.9 to 555.9, with 887 new cases) and Newcastle-under-Lyme (up from 298.2 to 447.3, with 579 new cases).

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on November 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 2; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 26.