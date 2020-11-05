What the papers say – November 5

The world and Britain’s papers are waiting for a clear picture about who will be the next US president.
The Financial Times reports the poll is “on a knife edge”, while The Times says “America holds its breath”.
The US is “in the dark”, according to The Independent, which adds that the presidents has threatened a Supreme Court challenge “on baseless voter fraud claims”.
Metro refers to the protracted process under the headline “Make American wait again”, while The Daily Telegraph has Mr Biden saying “we will win” and his opponent threatening “legal war”.
The Democratic candidate is quoted on the front of The Guardian saying “no one will take away our democracy”, while the Daily Mail asks if the president is “Donald Trumped?”
The Daily Mirror casts Mr Trump as a “liar and a cheat until the bitter end” as the i says Mr Biden “edges closer to the White House”.
On the home front, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns in the Daily Express that the NHS could collapse if the coronavirus is not brought under control with the second lockdown.
And the Daily Star criticises shoppers for going “officially nuts” yesterday with panic-buying ahead of the lockdown.