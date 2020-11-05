Selfridges reveals Christmas campaign despite stores’ temporary closure

Selfridges Christmas Shop 2020

Historic retailer Selfridges has unveiled its latest Christmas campaign despite being forced to shut the doors of its retail stores for the next four weeks.

The London-based business is to reveal the window display to its Once Upon a Christmas campaign on Thursday, which it said will be “uplifting” amid the uncertain backdrop.

It said its campaign will launch physically at its world-famous Oxford Street store and digitally on its website and online platforms.

Selfridges has said it is pushing forward with preparations to ensure it can offer an “unmistakable in-store Christmas experience” when its stores are able to reopen in line with government guidelines.

The company is closing all of its stores on Thursday, apart from its Oxford Street food hall.

Selfridges has said it will offer virtual shopping appointments after stores were told to shut again (Aaron Chown/PA)

The retailer said Santa Claus and the Fairy Godmother will be among recognisable figures in its window display.

The display will also include artists’ windows featuring bespoke Christmas trees by Anthony Burrill, Hanna Hansdotter and Helen Bullock.

Selfridges also said the windows have been designed with more focus on sustainable and recycled materials, coming after it announced ambitious sustainability targets through its Project Earth commitments earlier this year.

The company said it has expended its range of sustainable gifts and has also developed larger ranges of personalised gifts as part of its Christmas proposition.

It will also run virtual shopping appointments with its team of “Elfridges” experts to support online customers and will operate click-and-collect services in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

It comes after a tough period for city centre retailers, with stores in central London particularly impacted by lower footfall following the pandemic as travel restrictions weigh on tourist numbers.