It was deja vu for many people in England as the country entered a second national lockdown on Thursday.

The new month-long restrictions came eight months after the country’s first national lockdown which spanned March and April.

Although some Britons chose to brave the risks and autumn fog, other places – both then and now – remained eerily deserted.

It was a mistier start to the second national lockdown (bottom), but Westminster Bridge was as deserted on Thursday as it was on the first day of the March lockdown (top) (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

There was no risk of ‘bog roll bandits’ at a Sainsbury’s in Colton, Leeds. Queues were non-existent on the first day of England’s second national lockdown (bottom) unlike back in March (top) (Danny Lawson/PA)

There was none of the usual commuter rush at this Underground station in Canary Wharf. Like during the first lockdown (top), people have been advised to work from home unless necessary (bottom) (PA)

No-one was stopping for pictures by Bath Abbey on Thursday (bottom), but there was still more of a buzz in the city centre than during the first lockdown (top) (Ben Birchall/PA)

Only a couple of cars braved the M5 as restrictions on non-essential travel came into force again (bottom). It was only slightly less busy than the first day of the first national lockdown (top) (David Davis/PA)

But the same could not be said of the M20. Whereas the first day of the March lockdown saw semi-empty roads (top), the first day of the second lockdown saw business as usual (bottom) (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A lone cyclist passed through Liverpool’s China Town on the first day of England’s second national lockdown (bottom). Since the first lockdown in March (top), Liverpool has borne the brunt of coronavirus restrictions, being the first city to enter Tier 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)

In Winchester, people rushed to sort their shopping on Wednesday (top) before plunging into a second national lockdown (bottom). Although the lockdown is due to last until December 2, it is not known what restrictions will replace it (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Classes carried on as usual at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford, Cheshire (bottom). Unlike during the first lockdown (top), schools will not have to close in November (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mask-clad commuters traipsed through Bristol Temple Meads train station on the first day of England’s second national lockdown (bottom). Compulsory mask-wearing was one of the regulations to be introduced after the first lockdown (top) (Ben Birchall/PA)