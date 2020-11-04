Public hit the town one last time before lockdown

People out in Compton St, London

Revellers made the most of their final opportunity to go out to pubs and restaurants before England’s four-week lockdown takes effect.

From Thursday, pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will again be forced to close their doors after the Commons voted by 516 to 38 – a Government majority of 478 – for the new restrictions.

The lockdown is intended to protect the NHS as the Government seeks to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A man puts away chairs outside a bar in Leeds city centre, ahead of a national lockdown for England from Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)

People out on Old Compton Street in London, ahead of the national lockdown (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

People out in Leeds city centre on Wednesday night (Danny Lawson/PA)

Police officers patrol the Leeds city centre (Danny Lawson/PA)

Police officers out in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

People enjoy a night out in Newcastle, ahead of the national lockdown (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Superintendent Mike Walker, gold commander for North Yorkshire Police’s response to Covid-19, said the force would undertake extra patrols to ensure public compliance with the regulations.

Meanwhile, chief constables in the north-west of the country said they would target the minority of the public who flouted rules by holding large gatherings, music events and parties.

And on social media Londoners reported high levels of traffic in the city as people attempted to leave before lockdown.

“Total traffic madness cycling home at 7pm,” Mary Creagh, CEO at walking charity Living Streets tweeted.