Charles Rennie Mackintosh bedside cabinet goes under hammer for £250,000

Charles Rennie Mackintosh mural

A bedside cabinet designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh has sold for £250,000 at auction.

The famed Scottish architect and designer devised the mahogany cabinet in 1916 for the only house he designed in England – 78 Derngate in Northampton, now a visitor attraction.

With its angular lines and minimal decoration, it marks a departure from the curved and stylised motifs that characterised much of his earlier work.

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh cabinet was the lead piece in the auction (Lyon & Turnbull/PA)

The piece led Lyon & Turnbull’s specialist Decorative Arts: Design since 1860 auction after being placed for sale by a private collector in London.

It sparked an international bidding battle at the online auction on Tuesday, selling for £250,000 – well over the estimated sale price of £100,000 to £150,000.

Meanwhile, another work by one of the Glasgow Four – Mackintosh’s sister-in-law Frances Macdonald McNair – sold for £125,000, more than 10 times the lower end of its estimated price of £10,000-£15,000.

The drawing sold for more than 10 times its estimate (Lyon and Turnbull/PA)

The signed pencil drawing known as Das Eigenkleid Der Frau (Women’s Own Dress) is a design for a book cover.

Lyon & Turnbull director John Mackie said: “We are delighted with the success of the sale.