Charles’s message to young people in Gareth Southgate’s new book

The Prince of Wales and Gareth Southgate

The Prince of Wales has written a message to the nation’s youth in a motivational book by England football manager Gareth Southgate aimed at inspiring young people.

Charles wrote the foreword for Southgate’s first publication, Anything Is Possible: Be Brave, Be Kind & Follow Your Dreams.

The prince’s words will be released when the book is published on November 26.

Charles speaks to Gareth Southgate during a discussion about violent youth crime at a forum held at Clarence House in 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Southgate is a goodwill ambassador for Charles’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, and helped set up and launch the organisation’s Future Leaders initiative.

He also joined the prince and the Duke of Sussex for a Clarence House summit two years ago to discuss solutions to knife crime and youth violence.

Southgate has transformed the face of the England squad and led them on a remarkable run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

The 50-year-old committed his “anything is possible” mindset to paper during lockdown to create what he hopes will be an inspirational book of life lessons written for young people and parents.