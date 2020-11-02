What the papers say – November 2

A collection of British newspapers

Promises and jostling by powerful politicians over the latest pandemic measures fill the front pages on Monday.

Boris Johnson “has vowed” the new lockdown will end on December 2 to give England’s families a “Christmas boost”, the Daily Express says.

EXPRESS: New lockdown WILL only last one month, PM vows #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/toYS3tpPM6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 1, 2020

But Mr Johnson faces “Tory fury” from his backbenchers following hints the country may be entering a longer lockdown than announced, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Monday 2 November 2020: PM faces Tory fury after hints of longer lockdown pic.twitter.com/PJTz2qKQFk — The Guardian (@guardian) November 1, 2020

The Times also covers the “Tory backlash” and adds that restrictions “would be relaxed for Christmas”, though this is disputed on the front of Metro.

The Times 2/11/20 Sir Bobby Charlton, 83, has become the fifth member of England’s 1966 team to have dementia diagnosed. His late brother Jack had the illness. Photo : Barratts/Empics Sport#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/6b6jC4FFzY — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 1, 2020

METRO; Lock could go on until Xmas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2FtBo0Ll9U — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 1, 2020

“Christmas is hanging in the balance”, warns the Daily Mirror, which references Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who The Independent says has been “slapped down” by Downing Street for suggesting the lockdown could be extended.

But The Daily Telegraph reports the PM has raised the prospect of extending the national pandemic restriction and “will not rule out further measures”, something the Daily Mail casts as “a nightmare without end”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM raises prospect of lockdown extension'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9bK9Hpcl2K — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 1, 2020

Mr Johnson was urged to Government scientists to shut down schools, according to the i.

The Financial Times says firms have demanded Government support to survive the “body blow” of the new lockdown.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday November 2 https://t.co/yAxlNuAFRK pic.twitter.com/dlZlMzi2Nn — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 1, 2020