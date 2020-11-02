Motorists rescued from flood water after heavy rain

Our officers are working with @NorthYorksFire to free motorists trapped by floodwater. ??

There are particular issues on the A684 around Wensley and at Morton-on-Swale (west of Northallerton).

⚠ Do not drive into water that's moving or more than 10cm deep. ⚠#floodaware https://t.co/Z8znucQS5t

— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) November 2, 2020