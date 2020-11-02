Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Covid-19 signage on Leicester high street

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 29, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 30-November 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Blackburn with Darwen continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,086 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 29 – the equivalent of 725.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 768.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 22.

Oldham has the second highest rate, up from 634.7 to 696.7, with 1,652 new cases.

Wigan is in third place, where the rate has risen from 612.8 to 667.3, with 2,193 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in case rates include South Staffordshire (up from 289.9 to 446.5, with 502 new cases); Tamworth (up from 185.1 to 340.3, with 261 new cases); and Hull (up from 249.4 to 369.9, with 961 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on November 2 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 22.