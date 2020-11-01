‘Unusually mild’ November weather to be replaced by cooler temperatures

Woman walks among trees

Sunday night will be “unusually warm” for the UK before temperatures drop in the week ahead, forecasters have said.

The Met Office has said Sunday night could see the mildest November temperatures on record as the remnants of tropical Storm Zeta continue to push warm air across the UK.

A red squirrel forages for food in the Widdale Red Squirrel Reserve in North Yorkshire as mild autumnal weather is forecast for the first three days of November (Danny Lawson/PA)

Wind and rain is expected to persist through Monday and Tuesday for much of the nation, with cooler, sunnier weather moving in from Wednesday.

Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall predicted temperatures of up to 17C (62.6F) on Sunday night in the south, which would break the record for the highest daily minimum temperature recorded in November since 1862.

The record was set in Eastbourne in November 2005.

Well done if you said 15.9 °C set in Eastbourne 15 years ago ? shows the highest daily max and min in case you were wondering ?️ pic.twitter.com/cgrMFCzX4M — Met Office (@metoffice) November 1, 2020

Mr Miall said: “Temperatures in the south will rise overnight instead of fall, which is unusual because we have got warm air coming across.

“It’s due to ex tropical Storm Zeta which caused some very wet and windy weather this week.

“Some of that tropical air is still within the system – it’s travelled a long way across the Atlantic over cool waters before reaching the UK but it’s very, very moist air, so that’s the reason it’s putting these temperatures up overnight.”

A big change is coming in our weather this week Goodbye rain and wind ?️?️ Hello crisp sunshine ☀️ Weather of the week ahead ? pic.twitter.com/HAoePgYWES — Met Office (@metoffice) November 1, 2020

Mr Miall predicted “sunshine and showers” for much of the nation over Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid-teens.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for rain which could cause travel disruption and potential power cuts in north-west England and the west coast of Wales down to Cardiff.

Mr Miall said warm weather is expected in the south on Monday morning, but temperatures will drop through the day.

He warned of strong winds, especially in Scotland where gales could reach up to 75mph in the Hebrides.

Gusts of wind are now reaching 75mph over the Western Isles and will remain strong this evening Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/gevBopEHMz — Met Office (@metoffice) November 1, 2020

He said: “There’s good news on the horizon – we have got high pressure moving in which will dominate the whole country from Wednesday to Friday.

“We expect light winds and plenty of sunshine through the day on Wednesday, with the best of the sunshine in Wales.

“We’re moving between the two types of typical autumn weather – from wet and windy at the start of the week to clear, cold, crisp and frosty weather by the end.”