One dead after explosion at home in east London

The incident occurred in Waddington Road, Newham, early on Sunday.

One person has died following an explosion at a home in east London, police said.

Officers were called to Waddington Road in Newham at 7.54am on Sunday.

Firefighters were also at the scene and police initially said there were no reports that anyone had been injured.

One person has died following the blast (Yui Mok/PA)

A later statement said: “Emergency services have now entered the building and sadly one person has been pronounced dead. We’re working to locate and inform next of kin.

“Road closures remain in place. The incident is not being treated as terror-related.”

Several nearby homes have been evacuated.

