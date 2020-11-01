Illegal rave near Bristol broken up after partygoers turn violent towards police

Coronavirus – Thu Apr 16, 2020

Police have moved to break up an illegal rave in Yate, near Bristol, where they say members of a 500-strong crowd have been violent towards attending officers.

Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement they were called to reports of an illegal rave in a warehouse around 10.30pm on Saturday.

Police including Covid-19 restriction enforcement officers attended, and when members of the crowd began acting violently towards them, rave legislation was enacted to order the crowd to disperse or face possible arrest.